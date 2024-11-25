Brandon Graham vows to lead Eagles even after season-ending injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In the coming days, there will probably be a few tears.

But there was no time for that on Sunday night.

As Brandon Graham announced after the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium that his season was over after suffering a torn triceps, he spoke with the same positivity that made him a legend in Philadelphia.

There was no self pity. No bitterness. None of that.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Just an all-time Eagle, standing tall and being a true leader moments after finding out his season — and possibly career — was over.

“All I know is they ain’t done with me yet,” Graham said. “I’m going to make sure I’m going to go out there and be the best leader I can be like I always do, keep bringing the energy and let people know how lucky they is that I am out.”

Yes, shortly after Graham found out his season was over, he was already game-planning on how to keep up his trash-talking game.

Graham, 36, suffered the torn triceps during the fourth quarter on Sunday night when he was chipped by a Rams running back. Graham had already been dealing with some tendinitis in his elbow but this time it stung a little longer and he knew something wasn’t right.

After getting checked out by a trainer on the sideline, Graham began to make his way inside when quarterback Jalen Hurts gave him a long hug as the two prayed together. A bunch of other teammates lined up to shake Graham’s hand as he walked off the field for what might have been the final time as an NFL player.

But in the wake of the news, Graham was as positive as ever.

“I’m making sure I’m having the best attitude I can have,” Graham said. “I’m sure I’m gonna cry about it. But it ain’t going to be too long and then I’m gonna move on to ‘How can I help my team from the sidelines?’ That’s the biggest thing I can do.”

While Graham has entertained the thought of returning for a 16th season, he initially intended for this to be his 15th and final season as an NFL player. As of Sunday night, he wasn’t sure what the future holds.

“I don’t want to go out like this but if it’s pointing toward that, hey, we’ll see,” Graham said. “I don’t know what the team is going to be feeling at that time. But I know for me, I don’t want to go out like this. I definitely want to be able to finish a whole season before I’m done. But if that ain’t in the cards, I’m content with where I’m at too. I’m just not there yet. I’m like let’s finish this and let’s see how rehab is going and then we’ll go from there.”

Hurts has always appreciated Graham and the two shared a long moment together on the sideline on Sunday after the severity of the injury was realized.

“That was definitely very unfortunate, for the man first and the teammate second,” Hurts said. “He’s a guy that has given himself to this franchise, has always tried to uplift those and really just teach the younger guys that are coming in. You have to think with a guy as deep as he is in his tenure, it's bigger than the game and why he's still playing. His pursuit has been to be his best self, but really be the best teammate he can be and serve every way he can.”

Graham, who will turn 37 in April, wasn’t just on some easy-going farewell tour this season. He was playing extremely well. And he continued that on Sunday night. Before the injury against the Rams, Graham had 2 tackles, 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs and 1 pass breakup.

With his sack on Sunday, Graham moved into third place on the Eagles’ all-time sack list behind just Reggie White and Trent Cole.

“For me, I’m devastated for him because he’s probably one of the best leaders I’ve been around,” said Lane Johnson, who has been Graham’s teammate for 12 seasons. “Not only how he plays but how he mentors the young guys on and off the field. He’s kind of like a father figure to a lot of these guys and a guy that I think his story just screams perseverance and resiliency with everything he’s overcome. And especially the year he’s having. People thought farewell tour was just us tipping our hat to him but, hey, this f—ing guy can play football and he can play at a really high level.

“I’m hurting for him. I love him. He was really having a terrific game today. He’s a really dynamic guy. He’s in a positive spirit, man, and he’s going to be there with us. At the end of the day, it’s hard to replace a guy like that.”

The Eagles were already thin at edge rusher entering this game because Bryce Huff had surgery on his wrist Thursday and will have to miss at least three more games before he’s eligible to return from IR. Without Huff and Graham, the Eagles are down to just three edge rushers on their 53-man roster: Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Graham won’t be on the field the rest of the season but he’s not going anywhere. On Sunday, Graham vowed to be there for his teammates to lead and to bring the same energy he always brings.

“I expect nothing less from him,” Jordan Davis said. “He’s going to be there, he’s going to make a point to be there every step of the way, no matter where he is, no matter where we are. I know BG is going to be there. It’s unfortunate that it happened. Who knows the next time he’s going to play, if this is the last time he’s going to play, which is crazy to think about because he’s already in Year 15. I hope that this isn’t his last time playing but sometimes we might have to deal with the fact that it might be.

“But day to day, we know he’s going to be there, he’s going to be dropping gems like he always does. He’s going to be there every step of the way so I’m not worried about his presence not being felt on the defense because he’s always going to be there, his presence is always going to be felt. It’s just the fact that he’s not on the field with us is very unfortunate. It hurts a little bit. We hate to see our brother go out like that.”

This season is Graham’s sixth consecutive being named as an Eagles captain. He’s the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia, he has played more games in an Eagles uniform than anyone and is the only player in franchise history to play 15 seasons with the Birds.

He’s an all-time Eagle.

After getting into the locker room on Sunday night, Graham called his wife and told her the news and his kids began to cry. Graham himself didn’t have any tears in the winning locker room. Just a lot of positivity, a vow to help his teammates and his unmistakable laugh, even in a tough moment.

“No sense in crying about it,” Graham said. “I put everything into it. It hurts, but I’m telling you, I’m going to be better from it.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube