An all-time legend named Eagles nominee for prestigious Walter Payton Award

Brandon Graham, one of the most revered players in franchise history, is the Eagles’ nominee for this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the NFL’s most prestigious community service award.

The Payton Award is given annually to an NFL player who for excellence on the field and “a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game,” according to the NFL.

"It's a blessing to be honored for the second time as the Eagles' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year," Graham said in a statement released by the Eagles Thursday morning.

"This team, city, and fanbase have given so much to me and my family over the years. I'm very grateful for that and it's what drives me to continue serving this amazing community and Eagles fans around the world. This is a special recognition and I would like to thank everyone, especially my teammates and coaches, who have supported me on my professional journey.”

All 32 NFL teams have a nominee and the overall winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 6. Each nominee receives $55,000 from the NFL Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice and the overall winner receivers $265,000.

Among the other nominees are guard Dion Dawkins of the Bills, who played college football at Temple; linebacker Alex Singleton of the Broncos, who spent his first three seasons with the Eagles; and Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who began his NFL career in 2022 with the Eagles.

The NFL’s national community service award was first established in 1970 and then renamed the Walter Payton Award in 1999.

Eagles who’ve won the award are Harold Carmichael in 1980, Troy Vincent in 2002 and Chris Long in 2018. Mount Holly’s Franco Harris won it in 1976 and former Eagle Cris Carter won it in 1999. B.G. was also the Eagles’ Walter Payton Award nominee in 2022.

Graham, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2010, set franchise records this year by playing in his 15th season and 206th game. He’s third in Eagles history with 76 ½ sacks, trailing only Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85 ½).

B.G. recorded the historic strip sack of Tom Brady just before the two-minute warning in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022.

His 2024 season and perhaps his career ended when he tore his triceps during the Eagles’ win over the Rams two weeks ago.

Off the field, Graham has the Team Graham Fund, which supports numerous causes in his native Detroit, mentoring kids, giving away clothes to needy families, feeding the homeless, running a summer football camp for kids, raising money with an annual bowling fundraiser, and so on. He’s also involved in several charities and foundations in Philadelphia.

"I have to continue to be me,” Graham said. “So sometimes when I don't feel like giving back or doing something, because maybe stuff isn't going so good in my life, you try to fight against the hard right thing to do than the easy wrong thing to do. I try to go against my feelings.

“And when I say I'm going to do something, I try to do it. I feel like it always pays off in a little or a big way. I'm doing it because I'm in a role model position and I just want to continue to keep serving and helping."

