Eagles add veteran tight end on one-year deal

The Eagles and veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

NFL Network first reported the news.

Uzomah, 31, was a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2015 draft and has played nine seasons in the NFL. After playing the first seven years of his career with the Bengals, Uzomah spent the last two years with the New York Jets before being released in March.

Uzomah played two years of a three-year, $24 million contract he signed in 2022. Uzomah was clearly not as productive as the Jets hoped when they signed him, but he was passed on the depth chart by Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

In 2023, Uzomah (6-5, 271) played in 12 games with 8 starts but caught just 8 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Uzomah did grade out as the fourth-best run-blocking tight end in the NFL last season, according to ProFootballFocus. But Uzomah suffered an MCL injury in December and ended his season on IR.

His best receiving season came in 2021 with the Bengals, when he caught 49/493/5. That led to his three-year deal with the Bengals.

The Eagles this offseason lost their incumbent No. 2 tight end Jack Stoll, who left to join the Giants in free agency. So the Eagles needed to add to the tight end position behind starter Dallas Goedert and have now done so a couple weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stoll was known for his blocking ability but Uzomah could theoretically offer more as a receiving threat than Stoll has the past couple of seasons. But Uzomah will not be guaranteed a roster spot; he’ll have to battle to earn a place on the 53-man roster.

In addition to Goedert and Uzomah, the Eagles also have Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Noah Togiai and E.J. Jenkins as the other tight ends on the roster.

