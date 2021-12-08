Report: Russell Wilson would 'strongly consider' trade to these 3 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could we be witnessing the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle?

The Seahawks have dropped three of four since Wilson returned from a broken finger, leaving them at 4-8 on the season and in serious danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time in Wilson's career.

There were reports of the quarterback's unhappiness with the Seahawks franchise and desire to be dealt last offseason, and the Wilson trade rumors are already picking back up again with several weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in late November that Wilson's future in Seattle was in jeopardy. Schultz added to that report on Wednesday, saying the one-time Super Bowl champion, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, would "strongly consider" a move to only the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints or New York Giants.

Those three teams make sense as Wilson destinations, with all lacking long-term answers at the quarterback position.

Steady veteran Teddy Bridgewater is in the last year of his deal, and the Broncos would be wise to search for an upgrade in the offseason.

With close to 40 NFL starts under his belt, 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones still hasn't done enough to prove he's the guy in New York. The Giants could have two top-10 picks in the 2022 draft to use in a trade as well.

And Jameis Winston went 5-2 as New Orleans' starter before suffering a season-ending torn ACL, but similar to the Broncos, you have to think Sean Payton and Co. will be aggressive in trying to improve the position, especially if someone like Wilson becomes available.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who have been linked to Wilson multiple times in past weeks, are a somewhat surprising omission from Schultz's report. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said he believed Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to join the Eagles. Philadelphia will likely have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Prying Wilson away from the Seahawks won't come easy, as the 33-year-old is still under contract for two more years. But if Wilson pushes for a move and Seattle gives in to his demands, the Seahawks should be able to create quite the bidding war.