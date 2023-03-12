The brackets are set! Dozens of college basketball teams from across the country earned berths to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament on Sunday. Here’s a look at all the teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who will be taking part in the big dance.
South Region
Record: 21-8
Seed: 15
Opponent: Arizona (2nd Seed, 28-6)
When: Thursday, March 16
Where: Sacramento, California
Midwest Region
Record: 22-11
Seed: 11
Opponent: Mississippi State (11th Seed, 21-12)
When: Tuesday, March 12 (First Four)
Where: Dayton, Ohio
* winner plays Iowa State (6th Seed, 19-13) in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday
Record: 22-13
Seed: 10
Opponent: Texas A&M (7th Seed, 25-9)
When: Thursday, March 14
Where: Des Moines, Iowa