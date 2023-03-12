The brackets are set! Dozens of college basketball teams from across the country earned berths to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament on Sunday. Here’s a look at all the teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who will be taking part in the big dance.

South Region

Princeton Tigers

Record: 21-8

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Seed: 15

Opponent: Arizona (2nd Seed, 28-6)

When: Thursday, March 16

Where: Sacramento, California

Midwest Region

Pittsburgh Panthers

Record: 22-11

Seed: 11

Opponent: Mississippi State (11th Seed, 21-12)

When: Tuesday, March 12 (First Four)

Where: Dayton, Ohio

* winner plays Iowa State (6th Seed, 19-13) in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday

Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 22-13

Seed: 10

Opponent: Texas A&M (7th Seed, 25-9)

When: Thursday, March 14

Where: Des Moines, Iowa