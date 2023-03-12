NCAA

Which Teams From Our Area Are Headed to the Big Dance? 

Three teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are headed to the NCAA Men's basketball tournament this year.

The brackets are set! Dozens of college basketball teams from across the country earned berths to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament on Sunday. Here’s a look at all the teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who will be taking part in the big dance. 

South Region 

Princeton Tigers

Record: 21-8

Seed: 15

Opponent: Arizona (2nd Seed, 28-6)

When: Thursday, March 16

Where: Sacramento, California 

Midwest Region 

Pittsburgh Panthers 

Record: 22-11

Seed: 11

Opponent: Mississippi State (11th Seed, 21-12) 

When: Tuesday, March 12 (First Four)

Where: Dayton, Ohio

* winner plays Iowa State (6th Seed, 19-13) in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday

Penn State Nittany Lions 

Record: 22-13

Seed: 10 

Opponent: Texas A&M (7th Seed, 25-9)

When: Thursday, March 14

Where: Des Moines, Iowa 

