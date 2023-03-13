NCAA

Temple Ousts Coach Aaron McKie After 4 Seasons

McKie, who starred at Temple under Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and played for the Philadelphia 76ers in a long NBA career, went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23.

Temple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department, the school announced Monday.

“Aaron has been a role model both as a student-athlete, a professional player and as our coach, representing the university and the program in the finest manner. We are extremely grateful for his service to Temple and the men’s basketball program," athletic director Arthur Johnson said.

The Owls finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference this season with a 10-8 record and were the only AAC team to defeat No. 1 Houston in the regular season, a 56-55 road win on Jan. 22. It was one of two wins over AP Top 25 opponents. Temple also beat then-No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Nov. 11.

But that wasn't enough for McKie, who succeeded Fran Dunphy, to keep his job. Temple hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

“Temple has been and always will be home for me and I wish the program nothing but success,” McKie said.

