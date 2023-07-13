Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after investigation into racist and sexist incidents

Northwestern has fired baseball coach Jim Foster this week in the aftermath of an investigation into allegations of racist and sexist incidents under his watch in Evanston.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest-level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg said in a statement. “This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution.”

Danny Parkins of 670 the Score, who originally broke the story of the investigation into the baseball program, was first to report Foster’s firing. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN corroborated the report a short time later.

Rittenberg also reported that the “separation process” began earlier, and likely would have occurred sooner had it not been for the firing of Pat Fitzgerald, who was relieved of his duties

The school says that former Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Anderson, who was serving as an assistant on Foster’s staff, will take over as coach.

According to Parkins’ Monday reports, Foster was the target of a human resources investigation after multiple players and staffers levied complaints about his conduct as the team’s baseball coach.

The investigation, according to Parkins, found that Foster “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior,” and “made inappropriate comments regarding a female staff member.”

Foster was also investigated for making comments that were “racially insensitive,” and that he “allegedly discouraged members of the team from seeking medical attention for their injuries,” according to the report.