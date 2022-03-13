NCAA Tournament bracket: Seeding, schedule, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Let the games -- and the madness -- begin!
The 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, kicking off with the First Four matchups in Dayton, Ohio on March 15 and 16.
Notre Dame will battle Rutgers for the No. 11 seed in the West region, Bryant and Wright State will square off for the No. 16 seed in the South, Texas Southern will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest and the No. 12 seed in the East will be up for grabs between Indiana and Wyoming.
The tournament's No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga. The Bulldogs will begin their quest for a national championship with a matchup against No. 16 Georgia State in the West region.
Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor are the other No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, Duke, Villanova, Auburn and Kentucky are the No. 2 seeds.
The first round of the tournament runs from March 17-18 followed by the second round on March 19-20. The Sweet 16 is set for March 24-25 and the Elite Eight will take place on March 26-27.
It concludes at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the Final Four being held on April 2 and the National Championship on April 4.
Tournament games will be broadcast across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream all the action on the NCAA March Madness Live app.
Here's a look at the full bracket:
Click here for a printable version of the bracket.
EAST
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 St. Peter's
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco
No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Marquette
MIDWEST
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami
No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton
SOUTH
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU
WEST
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson
No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis