NCAA Women's Tournament bracket: Seeding, schedule, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The women’s NCAA Tournament bracket is set and 68 teams now have the chance to compete in the Big Dance.
The bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, with the First Four matchups kicking off the action on March 16 and 17.
Wednesday, March 16, will feature a doubleheader from the Greensboro region. Dayton and DePaul -- both 11 seeds -- square off for the chance to take on No. 6 seed Georgia. That same day, Howard and Incarnate Word are set to match up, with the winner meeting South Carolina, the top overall seed, on Friday.
Longwood and Mt. St. Mary's will play the following day with a meeting with No.1 seed NC State on the line. Rounding out the play-in games in 11-seeds Missouri State and Florida State. The winner will face No. 6 Ohio State in the first round.
The first round of the tournament is from March 18-19 followed by the second round on March 20-21. Unlike the men's tournament with predetermined host cities, the first two rounds of the women's tournament are held in the home arena of the top-4 seeds from each region.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
The Sweet 16 will be held on March 25-26 and the Elite Eight on March 27-28.
The tournament concludes at the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, with the Final Four being held on April 1 and the National Championship on April 3.
All the action will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2 ESPNU and ABC. You can also stream the games on the ESPN app.
Here's a look at the full bracket:
Click here for the printable bracket.
Greensboro, NC region
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Incarnate Word
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida
Bridgeport, CT region
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Spokane, WA region
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State/Florida State
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
Wichita, KS region
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga