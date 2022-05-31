Mike Missanelli Announces He's Leaving Longtime Radio Show

Philly sports radio personality Mike Missanelli announced Tuesday he is leaving his radio show on 97.5 The Fanatic.

"This is my last day as the host of the Mike Missanelli Show,” Missanelli said Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Missanelli just announced on @NBCSPhilly and @975TheFanatic



“This is my last day”



Mike and the company have decided to go in another direction. pic.twitter.com/avFt681y2y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 31, 2022

Missanelli said his contract expires in a few weeks and that “he and the company have decided to go in different directions.”

The radio station has a replacement show under contract, according to Missanelli.

“I had some missteps but I hope the good outweighed the bad,” Missanelli said through tears.

Missanelli was a host on 97.5 the Fanatic for more than a decade. He began his career in journalism as a writer with the Philadelphia Inquirer before working in Philly sports radio on 610 WIP and 93.3 WMMR.

In January 2010, Missanelli signed a multi-year deal at then-ESPN affiliate 97.5 The Fanatic. His show began simulcasting on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2018.

The 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. timeslot on The Fanatic will continue to simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.