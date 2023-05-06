Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Favorites to Win at Churchill Downs

Here are the favorites to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's Triple Crown season.

The 149th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville. The Kentucky Derby is the first of three major annual horse races, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The last time a horse won all three events in the same year was in 2018 when Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner. But 19 horses will be hoping to take the first step toward joining that exclusive group this weekend.

Before post time at Churchill Downs, here's a look at the horses with the best odds to be crowned champion.

What are the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds?

Two Phil's and Derma Sotogake currently lead the field with the best odds at 7-1 to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, followed by Tapit Trace at 5-1 and Angel of Empire at 9-2.

Practical Move had 10-1 odds before being scratched due to a fever. Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner were further down on the odds list and were also scratched from the Derby.

Here's a full look at the odds as of Saturday morning:

Two Phil's, 7-1

Derma Sotogake, 7-1

Tapit Trice, 9-2

Angel of Empire, 9-2

Kingsbarns, 10-1

Reincarnate, 13-1

Confidence Game, 16-1

Mage, 17-1

Verifying, 17-1

Mandarin Hero, 21-1

Disarm, 24-1

Hit Show, 26-1

Rocket Can, 27-1

Sun Thunder, 30-1

Raise Cain, 30-1

Jace's Road, 32-1

King Russell, 32-1

Cyclone Mischief, 33-1

What are the Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions?

Here's a look at the post position each horse will start from:

1. Hit Show

2. Verifying

3. Two Phil's

4. Confidence Game

5. Tapit Trice

6. Kingsbarns

7. Reincarnate

8. Mage

9. Disarm

10. Jace's Road

11. Sun Thunder

12. Angel of Empire

13. Raise Cain

14. Derma Sotogake

15. Rocket Can

16. Cyclone Mischief

17. Mandarin Hero

18. King Russell

Who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Last year's Kentucky Derby saw a stunning result as Rich Strike came out of nowhere to win the race. After entering with 80-1 odds, Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest upset in the event's history.