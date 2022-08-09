Jason Kelce out indefinitely after getting elbow scoped originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jason Kelce underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow Tuesday intended to relieve discomfort the veteran center has been experiencing in training camp.

Kelce was not at practice earlier in the day and popped up on the Eagles’ injury report with an elbow injury, although the team indicated at the time it wasn’t serious.

Later in the morning, the team released this statement: “After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.”

Kelce underwent that procedure at some point Tuesday morning.

The Eagles did not announce any timeline for recovery, but according to various medical sites the rehab for an elbow scope can range anywhere from two to eight weeks.

The Eagles are optimistic Kelce will be cleared to return in time for the regular-season opener against the Lions in Detroit on Sept. 11. That’s 33 days away, or just under five weeks.

According to the web site of the highly world-renown Cleveland Clinic, “You may experience some pain and discomfort for several weeks after surgery. Most people can return to school or work within a few days. Full recovery may take many months.”

Kelce, 34, is beginning his 12th season with the Eagles and has started 122 consecutive games going back to a sports hernia in 2014.

The only NFL position player with a longer streak of regular-season consecutive starts is Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews, who has started 127 straight games.

The only longer starting streaks in Eagles history belong to Jon Runyan [144], Herm Edwards [135], Jerry Sisemore [127] and Randy Logan [124].

The last time Kelce missed a game was Oct. 26, 2014, when the Eagles lost to the Cards in Arizona. David Molk started the four games Kelce missed in the middle of 2014.

Kelce missed the first two days of training camp and was limited the third day while in COVID progression, and rookie Cam Jurgens, the second-round pick from Nebraska, filled in at center.

Jurgens, who’s having an excellent camp, will take over for Kelce as long as he’s out.

“(I really like) the way he moves,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said last week.

“We saw in college (how well he does in) the screen game, but when he works double teams with the guards inside, just the way he gets those double teams off and comes off to the next level is really impressive. Really excited about Cam.”

Kelce is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time 1st-team all-pro.

The only other centers in NFL history to make five all-pro teams and four Pro Bowls are Jim Otto, Dermontti Dawson, Jim Ringo, Mick Tingelhoff, Mike Webster and Dwight Stephenson. All are Hall of Famers.

The only other Eagles in franchise history named all-pro four times are Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Pete Pihos, Steve Van Buren, Brian Dawkins and Al Wistert.

In 2015, then-Falcons receiver Roddy White — who was also 34 — underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow on Aug. 24 and was back for the season opener against the Eagles at the Georgia Dome on Sept. 14 — three weeks later. He caught four passes for 84 yards in the Falcons’ 26-24 win.