3 observations after Sixers' skid reaches 5 games with loss to Pacers 

The Sixers dropped their fifth consecutive game and dipped to 10 games under .500 on Saturday night in Indiana.

With a 115-102 loss to the Pacers, the Sixers now sit at 15-25. They’ll reach the season’s halfway point Sunday when they visit the Bucks.

Pascal Siakam posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the 24-19 Pacers. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey was the Sixers’ leading scorer with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Council IV each added 18.

The Sixers’ injury list remained lengthy and included Guerschon Yabusele, who sat out his first game of the season because of right knee swelling. In addition to Yabusele, the following Sixers missed Saturday’s game:

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management)

Paul George (left groin tightness)

Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain)

Caleb Martin (right hip sprain)

KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction)

Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery)

Here are observations on the Sixers' loss to Indiana:

Drummond back in action

Andre Drummond returned after six games out with a left toe injury. He started alongside Maxey, Eric Gordon, Oubre and Council.

For the first time in a while, the Sixers’ strong start prompted the opponent to call an early timeout. The Pacers committed a couple of sloppy turnovers, Oubre and Gordon knocked down jumpers and the Sixers went up 8-1.

The Sixers' zone defense was initially effective; Indiana began 0 for 6 from three-point range. The decision to use heavy doses of zone was reasonable, in part because it allowed Drummond to hang around the paint a bit more in his first game since Jan. 4.

The 31-year-old big man finished the night with eight points and three boards in 27 minutes. He looked rusty, losing out on several rebounds he’s accustomed to grabbing and being whistled for two illegal screens in the first half.

Moving forward, the Sixers will hope Drummond can stay healthy and provide some measure of consistency and dependability at center. Counting the Indiana game, Embiid and Drummond have combined to make five appearances in the month of January.

The best we've seen from Bona

Drummond shared the floor with fellow center Adem Bona for a few minutes in the second quarter.

Bona had his best half yet in the NBA. Though not known for his scoring, the rookie clearly has the power, leaping ability and competitive fire to do damage inside — on pick-and-rolls, on put-backs, in the open floor. He scored 11 first-half points on 5-for-5 shooting and threw down three big dunks.

Bona still doesn’t tend to appear very comfortable in less simple offensive situations, but that’s fine as long as he understands his game and avoids unnecessary risks. No need to try tight-window, cross-court passes out of the short roll or attempt to do anything tricky as a ball handler. He recorded no turnovers against Indiana and one assist, dishing to Maxey for a backdoor layup in the third quarter.

“Playing in the dunker (spot) helps us get spaced a lot, so I’ve been trying to do that and trying to draw the other big out of the paint,” Bona said on Jan. 9. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is me being on the court helps the team space the floor.”

The Sixers’ only two other players to check in off the bench in the first half Saturday were Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. Indiana’s second unit racked up 30 points before halftime, but the Sixers closed the second quarter well and kept rolling to open the third. After a Council three and a Drummond dunk, they held a 66-61 lead.

Not enough long-range success

Indiana soon found its footing and surged back in front.

In many of the Sixers' drastically shorthanded games this season, they've needed to make plenty of open jumpers to mitigate their lack of healthy players. That didn't happen against the Pacers.

The Sixers went 10 for 34 (29.4 percent) from three-point range. Maxey was productive inside the arc, but he shot 2 for 7 on his long-distance tries. Over his last five games, he's at 25.5 percent.

The Pacers seemed on the verge of putting the game away early in the fourth quarter. Edwards fouled out and the Sixers' deficit grew with Maxey on the bench. Indiana took a 101-85 lead on a Siakam hoop with 8:25 to go.

Instead of Drummond or Bona, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse then opted to use Pete Nance at center. Nance hit a three on his first touch and the Sixers rather improbably made a 10-0 run. A Council slam trimmed the Pacers' advantage to 106-100.

Again, the Sixers could not ultimately beat the odds. They're two games out of a play-in tournament spot and searching for any kind of win.