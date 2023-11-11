Kelly Oubre Jr.

Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by motor vehicle, expected to miss significant time with injuries

Oubre received treatment at a local hospital.

By Noah Levick

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck Saturday night in Philadelphia by a motor vehicle and received treatment at a local hospital, a team spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The spokesperson confirmed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's reporting that Oubre was walking near his home in Center City when struck. He was released from the hospital late Saturday night.

Oubre is expected to miss significant time because of his injuries but they aren't currently considered to be season-ending, per the Sixers spokesperson. Philadelphia authorities are investigating the matter.

Oubre, 27, practiced with the Sixers on Saturday afternoon and was in good spirits when he spoke with reporters. He'd had a strong start on the court for the 7-1 Sixers, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

After signing a veteran's minimum contract late this offseason, Oubre had been enjoying the beginning of his first season as a Sixer.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day, man,” he said last week. “I know that I’m very hungry to prove myself in this league. Obviously this summer was very stressful for me, so I had a lot of pent-up energy for this season really built up.

“But I think that transitioning to a new situation couldn’t have been more seamless because of (head coach Nick Nurse), because of the supporting cast members, and also just my work ethic.”

The Sixers released an official statement Saturday night on Oubre, saying, "Please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident."

