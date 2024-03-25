Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff or play-in spot? Tracking 2024 postseason berths

The 2024 NBA postseason field is taking shape.

While just one team has clinched a guaranteed trip to the playoffs, several others are at least headed to the play-in tournament.

Over the final weeks of the NBA regular season, teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences will be fighting for top-six playoff spots and play-in berths.

So, with the postseason race heating up, here’s an updated look at the teams who have clinched a spot in the postseason, along with those who have been eliminated from playoff contention:

What NBA teams are in the 2024 playoffs?

The Boston Celtics are the only team in either conference to clinch a top-six playoff spot so far.

What NBA teams have clinched a 2024 play-in spot?

Eight of the 10 postseason spots in the East have been locked up, while seven bids remain out West. Here are the teams that have at least secured a spot in the play-in tournament:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

What NBA teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention:

Eastern Conference

Washington Wizards

Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets

Western Conference