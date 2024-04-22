From the studio to the sideline once again?

Former 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick is set to interview with the Charlotte Hornets for the team's head-coaching opening, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

The Charlotte Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year NBA veteran and former Duke star has shown an interest in making a coaching jump in recent years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2024

Redick, who currently is an NBA color commentator and studio analyst on ESPN, is interested in making a jump to coaching, the report added.

The former No. 11 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2006, Redick also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Once the College National Player of the Year while playing for Duke in 2006, he was known as a pinpoint NBA sharpshooter from long range, averaging a 41.5% clip from 3-point distance over his career.

While with the Clippers in 2016, Redick launched a basketball podcast and became the first active NBA player to do so.

After retiring in 2021, Redick joined ESPN as a studio analyst and color commentator, which is one of his current roles.

He also hosts "The Old Man and the Three" podcast where he talks to different NBA personalities in each episode, typically going in depth about the sport.

In March 2024, Redick and LeBron James launched the "Mind the Game" podcast, where they discuss deeper into X's and O's.

The Hornets had announced on April 3 that now-former coach Steve Clifford would step down from the role after the season ends, though he's staying on in an advisory role.

Charlotte hasn't made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. It last lost to the Miami Heat 4-3 in the first round of the 2015-16 postseason. The Hornets made the Play-In Tournament in 2020-21 and 2021-22 but lost in both.

LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and rookie Brandon Miller currently are the marquee names on the Hornets' roster.