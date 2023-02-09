NBA

NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant

Even Mikal Bridges, who reportedly was traded for Durant, reacted on social media to the stunning deal

By Eric Mullin

Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix.

Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.

The Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to land Durant along with T.J. Warren.

There wasn't even an indication that Brooklyn was ready to move on from Durant in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Nets reportedly were focused on retooling the roster around the two-time Finals MVP ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

But just days after Irving joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, Durant now teams up with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton in the desert. The Western Conference suddenly looks much tougher than it did a week ago.

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter from fans, players -- including Mikal Bridges -- and others to the shocking deal.

