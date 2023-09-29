Philadelphia Phillies

The Rally for Red October bus tour returns as Phillies prep for playoffs

As the Phillies prepare for the playoffs, the Rally for Red October bus tour is set to begin on Monday

The Phillies are back in the playoffs for the second straight year, and the Rally for Red October bus tour is back too!

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Phillies at the Rally For Red October bus tour on Monday, October 2 as the bus makes its return. Phillies fans will have a chance to grab their Red October rally towels, exclusive cheer posters, rally beads and more! Special guests include Phillies ball girls, Phillies alumni and more.

The Rally For Red October Bus Tour is presented by your local tri-state Toyota dealers.

Here is the full schedule on Monday, Oct. 2:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

11:30 a.m.: Live Q&A at Comcast Center Plaza, Center City. Watch live on all of our NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platforms.

2:45 p.m.: Giant, Saint David’s Shopping Center in Radnor, Pa.

3:45 p.m.: P.J. Whelihans in Broomall, Pa.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies Highlights 12 hours ago

Hayden, who ended up with Harper's helmet, hilariously describes how it all happened

Bryce Harper 16 hours ago

Bryce Harper rips Angel Hernandez after ejection: ‘Every year, same story'

5 p.m.: Veterans Square, between State St. and Baltimore Pike in Media, Pa.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us