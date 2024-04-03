Series finale of Phillies vs. Reds delayed due to weather

Five games into the 2024 MLB season and the Phillies already have their second game interrupted due to weather.

Wednesday's series finale against the Reds is delayed from its 4:05 p.m. schedule start time, the Phillies announced. This is in addition to the game being pushed back to 4:05 from its original 1:05 p.m. start.

The start of today's game will be delayed. Further updates will be provided as they become available. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 3, 2024

Opening Day was pushed back from last Thursday to Friday, also due to inclement weather. Isn't baseball in April the best?

