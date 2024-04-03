Phillies news

Series finale of Phillies vs. Reds delayed due to weather

By Brooke Destra

Five games into the 2024 MLB season and the Phillies already have their second game interrupted due to weather.

Wednesday's series finale against the Reds is delayed from its 4:05 p.m. schedule start time, the Phillies announced. This is in addition to the game being pushed back to 4:05 from its original 1:05 p.m. start.

Opening Day was pushed back from last Thursday to Friday, also due to inclement weather. Isn't baseball in April the best?

Stay tuned for further updates on the game, and for the latest forecast head to NBC10.com.

