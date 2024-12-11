Boras comments on Harper contract, Bohm rumors and Phillies free agency

DALLAS — It didn't take long for the 13-year, $330 million contract Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies in February 2019 to transition from the richest in baseball history to one of the league's most team-friendly deals.

Harper chose to have no opt-outs in his contract because he wanted to establish himself in one place without any uncertainty or distractions about his future. If he had the ability to opt out at any point over the last two or three years, he almost certainly would have commanded a far higher salary.

In spring training earlier this year after the Phillies extended Zack Wheeler, Phillies managing partner John Middleton was asked if anything was brewing with a Harper extension or reworked deal.

"At this point, I don't really have any comment other than what I've said, my goal is that he retires as a Phillie," Middleton said on March 4. "My expectation is that he will retire as a Phillie. We need to get something done, but when we get it done and how it gets done, it's not clear to me."

It would seem that when Harper's deal is reworked, it will come in the form of an extension. His contract currently runs through his age-39 season and he's said he wants to play into his 40s.

Harper is among Scott Boras' highest-profile clients. So is Juan Soto, who agreed this week to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets that dwarf's Harper's contract. Soto will earn $51 million per year. Harper earns $25,384,615 per season, which ranks 51st all-time (albeit among mostly shorter deals) and 28th among active players.

In his annual media interview at MLB's Winter Meetings Wednesday morning, Boras addressed the Harper contract situation.

"There's no question those dynamics are being discussed," he said. "John and Dave (Dombrowski) have taken the time to talk with me about it so we're in a place where there's very good communication and understanding of what's going on."

Asked if Harper would be upset if it doesn't happen, Boras responded, "This is certainly something that we've discussed internally."

When the topic came up prior to the 2024 season, the Phillies had more immediate fish to fry. Aaron Nola was a free agent and Zack Wheeler was entering his walk year. The Phillies re-signed them both.

They have key players entering their walk years again in 2025 in Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Ranger Suarez and newly signed Jordan Romano.

One would figure that if Harper's contract is reworked this offseason, it would come closer to spring training after free agency clears up.

Boras on Bohm

Alec Bohm is another of Boras' clients. The agent said Wednesday that he has had "no indication from the Phillies that they're shopping" him.

"There's a lot of media discussion about it but there was never anything said to us other than Alec Bohm is the third baseman for the Phillies and will remain so," Boras said.

An unexpected splash?

The Phillies did not meet with Juan Soto, nor have they been players for top starting pitchers like Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, which is understandable given their roster construction.

Asked his thoughts on the Phillies not making a play for the top free agents in this class, Boras paused for a few seconds.

"I would say that the Phillies," he began, "the fact that they're not in the pool doesn't mean they don't have their swimming trunks on."

Dombrowski got a kick out of that comment when it was passed along to him several hours later by a reporter.

"We don't skinny dip," he said with a laugh. "So we do have our shorts on."