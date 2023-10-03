Wild card! You can get a free ride home from Phillies playoff games on SEPTA

With the $25 price of parking at Philadelphia Phillies games, you could be looking for a cheaper way to get to and from the postseason games.

Luckily, SEPTA has your covered. The transit agency is teaming up with a credit union to offer free rides home from wild-card playoff games at Citizens Bank Park.

The free ride program is in place for all games in the wild-card series against the Marlins this week.

How do I get a free ride home from Phillies playoff games?

SEPTA said it teamed up with Citadel Credit Union to help "the Philly Phaithful get to and from the National League East Wild Card games at Citizens Bank Park by offering extra service and free rides home on the Broad Street Line."

Fans will still have to pay their own way to take SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway to NRG Station in South Philadelphia for the game or tailgate. A one-way ride costs $2 with the SEPTA Key Travel Wallet and $2.50 for a single-use card.

However, the (hopefully happy) ride home with your fellow fans in red is on the house, according to SEPTA.

"Free rides begin two hours after the start and run for two hours post-game or until the last train departs," SEPTA said.

With first pitch at 8:08 p.m. both Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday Oct. 4, that means the free rides start just after 10 p.m.

Basically, fans entering at NRG Station should be able to walk in without paying and hop onto a northbound train. You won't need to produce a ticket from the game.

The free rides will also be offered for Game 3 on Thursday, Oct. 5, if needed, SEPTA said.

SEPTA didn't reveal how much Citadel Credit Union is forking over as part of the free rides program.

Not sure how to use the subway to get to a Phillies game?

The Phillies have a handy guide on the team's website laying out how to take the Broad Street Line to the game.

SEPTA has laid out how to access the Market-Frankford Line and city trolleys for free in Center City from the Broad Street Line.

Not familiar with the subway?

"SEPTA operates Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line, making stops at these stations: Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Station," SEPTA said.

"If games run late, fans will find Local and Express Broad Street Line trains waiting for them at NRG Station."

No ticket to the game?

Not heading to the game? We got you covered. You can watch pre and postgame coverage NBC Sports Philadelphia.