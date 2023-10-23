What to Know The Phillies have the chance to punch their ticket to the World Series in a decisive Game 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The City of Philadelphia has erected barricades and have extra police ready in areas where "phans" normally like to celebrate.

“Philadelphia has some of the world's best fans and we encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Phillies good luck as this exciting series continues," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The Phillies couldn't get it done in Game 6 but have one more chance to punch their ticket to the World Series in a decisive Game 7 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

With the Phils one win away from clinching the National League pennant, the City of Philadelphia wants to be prepared for whatever (pole-climbing) celebrations could happen.

“It's been an electrifying postseason so far, and Philadelphia is united behind our beloved Phillies as they return home for Game 6,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release prior to Monday's loss. “Philadelphia has some of the world's best fans and we encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Phillies good luck as this exciting series continues.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia erected barricades and enacted parking restrictions Monday night just in case the celebration spilled out onto Broad Street or into a popular Northeast Philadelphia intersection. They did the same for Tuesday night.

'Phans' gathered at Citizens Bank Park on Monday ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS as the Phillies try to punch their ticket to the World Series. NBC10's Tim Furlong has the story.

Cars towed off South Broad Street, no parking allowed

The City spent Monday relocating cars parked along South Broad Street and around City Hall. The no parking signs went up at noon on Monday, the City announced.

Fans in the Northeast rushing to Frankford and Cottman avenues also found no parked cars Monday night.

"Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated," the City said. "If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked."

Need to catch a SEPTA bus?

After Game 7 on Tuesday, SEPTA riders could wind up dealing with detours, the City said. The best bet is to check the System Status page regularly for the latest changes.

What? Philly didn't mention anything about greased light poles?

NBC10 asked City officials about plans to grease poles to make it harder for people to climb them -- a tradition of past sports celebrations.

Tuesday afternoon, NBC10 captured a pole being greased in Center City.

The City of Philadelphia also said it's ready with more police and barricades in place to control any crowds:

"During NLCS game days, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services at the Sports Complex District and other key locations for public safety.

"Additional protocols for the upcoming NLCS games are being evaluated by the Philadelphia Police Department and our public safety partners. Based on prior experience in these situations, and to control the flow of crowds, barricades have been put into place at key locations for public safety. General tips for business owners regarding public safety can be found online."

Go Phils!