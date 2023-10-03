Phillies playoff baseball is back at "The Bank" with a "Schwarbomb"-worthy burger, a Thanksgiving-inspired bowl and a secret dish on the menu.

With the Phightins hosting the Marlins for two (maybe three games) for the Wild Card Series this week, the Phillies revealed Aramark's selection of "Fall Classics" on the menu.

Let's get to the tasty details

A 'secret' for fans to find

Love a treasure hunt during a baseball game? This "surprise and limited-time food item offered exclusively for the Wild Card series" is the one for you.

"The secret menu item will not be revealed in advance, so fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for the Postseason Secret logo within the ballpark to find where the hidden culinary creation is being served," the Phillies said in a news release. "When found, fans are encouraged to share the Postseason Secret on social media using #postseasonsecret."

Now onto what we know is actually on the menu.

A Kyle Schwarber-inspired sandwich creation

Come hungry for a Schwarber homer and this massive hamburger in the Phillies slugger's honor.

The SchwarBurger is "a ½ pound burger with smoked BBQ brisket, Cooper sharp American cheese, bacon, onion rings and a cherry pepper relish, all served on a brioche bun," the Phillies said.

You're gonna need to smash that thing down to even get a bite.

A portion of sales of the SchwarBurger benefits Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes Fund, the Phillies said. Fans can build up an appetite for it by heading over Treats Window in Coca-Cola Corner in Left Field Plaza.

A sweet treat inspired by the young Phillies who pour water on players of the game

The Daycare Donut is a "spiced cake donut with a Phillies red strawberry jam glaze and peanut butter drizzle."

Fans can grab the special dessert at Federal Donuts by Section 140.

Spicing up the menu with some fall favorites

Fans can head over the section 139 to grab these four items that will make you be thinking about October baseball. The Phillies explain each item:

Sweet Potato Gobbler Bowl: In-house carved turkey and cranberry sauce served on a bed of homemade stuffing and sweet potato mash; topped with turkey gravy and crispy fried onions.

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo: Large blend of cheeses and bacon onion jam on freshly griddled Texas toast; served with homemade tomato soup.

Mega Campfire S’mores Cookie: Jumbo 8" chocolate chip cookie loaded with your favorite s’more components.

Caramel Apples: Locally sourced apples dipped in caramel; available with nuts or jimmies and topped with an edible, white chocolate.

Whatever you eat at the game, be sure to come hungry for a Phillies win.