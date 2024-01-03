Phillies "phaithful" are being urged to rush online to sign up for the team's annual 5K charity run that wraps with a trip around the field the Fightins' play on.

The 14th annual Phillies Charities 5K is taking place at Citizens Bank Park and surrounding South Philadelphia streets on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 9 a.m.

How can you lace up your shoes to take party in the Phillies' charity run?

"Fans are encouraged to register early as last year’s event sold out," the Phillies said Wednesday while announcing the 3.1-mile run that starts and finishes at the ballpark.

Registration costs $55, with proceeds benefiting Phillies Charities Inc., race organizers said. Click here to sign up.

Runners must be at least 13 years old to sign up and no virtual option will be made available.

What can runners expect along the course, on the field?

"Along the route there will be fun surprises, live music and more," the Phillies said. "Participants should also keep an eye out for the Phanatic, Phillies alumni and Phillies Ballgirls throughout the course.

"After crossing the finish line, runners will be able to enjoy a cool down lap around the warning track on the field at Citizens Bank Park (weather permitting)."

What about the swag?

Here is what the Phillies say each runner will get for their hard-earned sweat:

Four tickets to be used for your choice of one pre-selected Phillies home game in April 2024. (Those games won't be announced until early March).

Quarter zip long sleeve hoodie

20% discount coupon for the New Era Phillies Team Store

Finisher medal

Personalized bib

Cinch bag

Full details on the run are available on the 5K event page.