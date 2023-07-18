Phillies injury updates on Dominguez, Painter, Alvarado, Pache

While the Phillies' last formal update on top pitching prospect Andrew Painter was that an MRI showed healing in the sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, it is looking less and less likely that he'll be able to rehab and ramp up in time to help at the major-league level this season.

Just do the math. It's July 18. Painter was shut down two weeks ago when he was scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice for the first time since initially being shut down the first week of March. He still hasn't resumed his throwing program.

"Status quo. He's still feeling something," manager Rob Thomson said prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Brewers.

Thomson said earlier this month that when Painter resumes throwing this time, the Phillies probably won't move him at the same pace as before. It's already the third week of July. Even if he picks a ball back up on August 1 and progresses from flat ground work to bullpen sessions to live batting practice within the span of three or four weeks, that would still leave a rehab assignment ... for a 20-year-old who's never appeared above Double A.

You put the pieces together and it just doesn't seem all that realistic.

"I don't know," Thomson said. "All I can tell you is we're going to be very careful with this guy. We're going to take our time and if that means he doesn't pitch this year, then that's what it is.

"I'm not sure the timetable but we're closing in on August now, so it's getting late. … Really the main thing is making sure he's healthy and we take care of him. We don't want to rush him."

Pache has surgery

Center fielder Cristian Pache had surgery Monday to remove a loose screw in his elbow.

Thomson relayed that Pache and the Phillies' trainers said it went well. Pache won't resume baseball activities until the wound closes in about a week.

"Weeks, not months," Thomson said of Pache's timeline to return. "It went really well."

Pache played in the last game before the All-Star break in Miami without any issues. The next day, he called head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit and said his elbow was sore. An X-ray revealed that a screw from a 2016 surgery had begun to work itself loose.

The injury opened the door for Johan Rojas to make his major-league debut over the weekend. Rojas will fill Pache's role as the center fielder against left-handed starting pitchers.

Bullpen injures

Seranthony Dominguez faced hitters in live BP at Citizens Bank Park for the second time in five days. He was erratic in the first outing but showed better command in the second.

"Really good, a lot better than last time," Thomson said. "If he comes in fine tomorrow, then he's ready for a rehab assignment."

Dominguez has been sidelined a month with an oblique strain.

Jose Alvarado, who was placed on the IL the final day before the All-Star break with left elbow inflammation, is close to playing catch, Thomson said. Alvarado had a cortisone shot last week and swelling had subsided.

It's the second time the hard-throwing lefty has been on the injured list this season because of elbow inflammation. He missed May 7 through June 9.

The daily Harper update

Bryce Harper now seems unlikely to debut at first base in the Brewers series Tuesday through Thursday. Thomson had said over the weekend that Harper would, but the wild weekend affected the plan. The Phillies had a doubleheader on Saturday and a three-hour rain delay Sunday. They weren't able to get Harper the on-field work they wanted ahead of his debut.

There are no more boxes left to check, Thomson said, but Harper now sounds much more likely to play first base in Cleveland this weekend than against the Brewers at home.

"It's just the fact that we haven't been able to get any work done with him," Thomson said. "Sunday, we were going to do some work, but the rain delay. Trying to get him out today and see how he does and how he feels coming in tomorrow. We'll just do day by day. We just need to get him moving, get him out there and keep getting him groundballs."