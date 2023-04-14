Mavericks fined for violating NBA resting policy vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA announced on Friday that the Dallas Mavericks were fined $750,000 for violating the league's resting policy in a game against the Chicago Bulls on April 7.

The statement said that the Mavs "demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization's desire to lose" the showdown in hopes of receiving the 2023 NBA Draft first-round pick.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/t92m7uPKR1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

"The Dallas Mavericks' decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport," said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. "The Mavericks' actions failed our fans and our league."

In the 115-112 loss, Dallas sat Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and Christian Wood. Luka Dončić played into the second quarter before being removed from the contest.

The league noted that they did not find that the players who participated were not playing to win.

Had the Mavericks beaten the Bulls, there was a chance for the Mark Cuban-owned team to compete in the play-in tournament, however, risk losing its first-round draft pick.

With the loss, the Mavericks are likely to land the 10th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery -- keeping their top-10 protected pick away from the New York Knicks.

The $750,000 price tag marks the third-largest fine in NBA history.

In 2000, the Timberwolves were penalized $3.5 million for salary cap violations and early free agent negotiations while the former Clippers' owner Donald Sterling was fined $2.5 million and a lifetime NBA ban in 2014 for racist comments.