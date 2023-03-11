Team Italy Has Espresso Machine in Dugout at World Baseball Classic

Team Italy has espresso machine in dugout at WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be no yawning in Team Italy's dugout at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A Nespresso machine was spotted in the Italians' dugout during Friday's WBC game against Chinese Taipei.

Team Italy taking "grounds crew" to a whole new level ☕️😤🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/zpTRwdT7Va — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 11, 2023

The coffee might have played a part in fueling Team Italy to a 7-5 lead through five innings at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. But Italy collapsed late as Chinese Taipei scored six unanswered runs for an 11-7 victory.

When asked why his team's dugout features a Nespresso machine, manager Mike Piazza told reporters "coffee is like water in Italy." The Baseball Hall of Famer added that he would also have a barista in there if he could.

More from Piazza: We would have a barista in there making it fresh with the ceramic. I don't like espresso out of a paper cup; it's kind of sacrilege. But when it's the only option you have, you have to deal with it — Matt Monagan (@MattMonagan) March 11, 2023

After dropping to 1-1 in pool play, we'll see if the espresso can give Piazza's club the extra boost to get back into the win column against Panama.