Fans will be tuning into this year's NBA Finals to see a new champion be crowned, but while watching the games, fans could also score a free Chipotle burrito or bowl.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to celebrate the NBA Finals by giving away thousands of free entrées.

WHAT IF WE GIVE AWAY FREE BURRITOS EVERY TIME A PLAYER MAKES A 3-POINTER THIS SERIES AND CALLED IT #CHIPOTLEFREEPOINTER 🏀 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 30, 2023

The company announced on Monday that the "Chipotle Free-Pointer" promotion, which will run during the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, will give away free burritos and bowls every time a player hits a three-pointer.

When a three-pointer is successfully made, Chipotle will give a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. Then the first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.

“Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler and the Heat is set for June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.

Here's a complete look at the finals schedule:

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 8 p.m. ET

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Friday, June 9: Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. ET *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET *

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 8 p.m. ET *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

*If necessary