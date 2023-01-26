NBA

Here Are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captains and Starters

It'll be Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis for the third time

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Here are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game captains and starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rosters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game are falling into place.

TNT on Thursday revealed the captains and starters for the annual game that will be hosted by Salt Lake City, Utah this year in the Vivint Arena, home of the Jazz.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined the group as the two captains after receiving the most fan votes from each conference. 

Along with James and Antetokounmpo, these are the other eight stars joining them as starters in the game, slated for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET:

Western Conference starters

Eastern Conference starters

  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

James has been a captain every season since the All-Star game switched formats in 2018, while Antetokounmpo was a captain in 2019 and 2020. Team LeBron has never lost in this format.

Starters are chosen by fans, active players and a panel of select media members, and the next step in finalizing the rosters will be when the reserves are announced on Thursday, Feb. 2. The reserves are selected by the 30 NBA head coaches.

And unlike previous years, the All-Star draft will take place live before the game tips off, adding to the intrigue and excitement of who will team together and who will become foes.

NBA
