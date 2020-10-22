Former NFL Star Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Rape

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders player Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping a disabled woman in his home while using a gun in April 2015, court documents show.

The 49ers' 1993 first-round pick was convicted by a jury in July.

Stubblefield, 49, was found guilty of rape by force, menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime. He barely moved when he heard the verdicts for the April 9, 2015, incident.

"He took advantage of her, he preyed on her, he though because of her disability and the fact that they were alone that she wouldn't report it and that she wouldn't be able to testify in court, but the jury felt otherwise," Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Tim McInery said after the conviction.

The former NFL star had been charged for raping the woman, who went to his Morgan Hill house to be interviewed as a potential babysitter.

His attorneys previously called the charges "absolutely ridiculous" and said the accusations were motivated by money.

Stubblefield will have 60 days to appeal the sentence, the court said.

Stubblefield has encountered legal trouble in the past.

In 2010, a federal judge sentenced the former 49ers star to 90 days in jail for stealing his former girlfriend's mail. Also that year, Stubblefield admitted to submitting a change of address form so his former girlfriend's mail, including her unemployment checks, would be delivered to his residence.

Stubblefield was placed on probation in 2009 after pleading guilty to lying to investigators about his steroid use during his days on the field.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, including the first five with the 49ers. Stubblefield later returned to the 49ers in 2001 and '02 before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

Stubblefield, a first-round pick of the 49ers' in 1993, recorded 10.5 sacks and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, with a career-high 15 sacks in 1997, and signed a lucrative contract with Washington in 1998.