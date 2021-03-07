What's That? Woos and Boos? Yep, Flyers Fans Are Back at Wells Fargo Center

What's that? Woos and boos? Yep, Flyers fans are back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There were woos. There were boos.

Flyers fans were back in the building.

“Welcome back to Broad Street,” Flyers iconic and longtime public address announcer Lou Nolan said.

After going 361 consecutive days without watching their team live at the Wells Fargo Center, Flyers fans made their long-awaited return Sunday night in limited capacity.

The fans, 3,100 of them, started to trickle in around 6 p.m. ET. They booed the Capitals when Washington took the ice. "Let's go Flyers" chants broke out after Lauren Hart beautifully sung the national anthem. The refs were told they sucked after the Flyers' first penalty.

And, yes, Flyers fans yelled "shoot!" during the team's first-period power play.

It was perfect. All of it.

Welcome back, Flyers fans.

Beezer opens the scoring in front of the home crowd letsgooooo 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/7P0fzJZBd7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 8, 2021

Things we love to see: Flyers fans back in the WFC 😍 pic.twitter.com/lPJPOD8F5H — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 7, 2021

Philly sports fans back and already in mid-season form 😂 pic.twitter.com/7MnpQHcSWO — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 7, 2021

Yep, Flyers fans are back. Can confirm. pic.twitter.com/gZka3bILuL — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 8, 2021

Flyers take the ice in front of their fans. pic.twitter.com/IJoqGoTPc4 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 7, 2021

Oskar Lindblom, with big smile, tosses a fan a puck. pic.twitter.com/U3r32GLdmz — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 7, 2021

There’s now a netting behind benches. Glass was recently removed for COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/cEpUFJWVrY — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 7, 2021

