Support for Oskar Lindblom Grows Across World as New ‘Oskar Strong’ Shirt is Available by Biscuit Tees

The support for Oskar Lindblom has continued to grow across world as a new "Oskar Strong" shirt is available by Biscuit Tees

By Jordan Hall

The support for Oskar Lindblom continues to grow across the NHL and globe.

Thanks to Biscuit Tees and its "Oskar Strong" shirts, fans have been able to strengthen the fight against cancer while showing their love for Lindblom, the Flyers' 23-year-old forward who is battling Ewing's sarcoma.

Kim Parent, co-owner/artist for Biscuit Tees and the daughter of Flyers great Bernie Parent, told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Monday that donations were nearing $220,000.

The shirts can be purchased at BiscuitTees.com, with all proceeds benefiting the NHL's "Hockey Fights Cancer" initiative. Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey, will also start selling the shirts in store.

"We are so touched that so many people around the world are sharing in their support of Oskar," Parent said Monday.

The shirts have reached Sweden, Switzerland, England, Australia, Finland, Norway, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Latvia, Afghanistan and the Canadian Embassy in South Korea, per Parent.

The orange version of the shirt, which the players frequently wear, can now be purchased by fans.

Most recently, the Penguins showed their support for Lindblom. Others teams have, as well, including the Devils, Rangers, Coyotes, Wild, Kings and Blues.

"Hockey is a real strong and real good community," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said in December, "and Oskar is a real good person and a real strong person."

