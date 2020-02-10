Support for Oskar Lindblom Grows Across World as New ‘Oskar Strong’ Shirt is Available by Biscuit Tees

The support for Oskar Lindblom continues to grow across the NHL and globe.

Thanks to Biscuit Tees and its "Oskar Strong" shirts, fans have been able to strengthen the fight against cancer while showing their love for Lindblom, the Flyers' 23-year-old forward who is battling Ewing's sarcoma.

Kim Parent, co-owner/artist for Biscuit Tees and the daughter of Flyers great Bernie Parent, told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Monday that donations were nearing $220,000.

The shirts can be purchased at BiscuitTees.com, with all proceeds benefiting the NHL's "Hockey Fights Cancer" initiative. Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey, will also start selling the shirts in store.

"We are so touched that so many people around the world are sharing in their support of Oskar," Parent said Monday.

The shirts have reached Sweden, Switzerland, England, Australia, Finland, Norway, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Latvia, Afghanistan and the Canadian Embassy in South Korea, per Parent.

The orange version of the shirt, which the players frequently wear, can now be purchased by fans.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. #OskarStrong



(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/Joze1bGP1V — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 29, 2019

The newest member of The 800 Point Club. #NowOrNever pic.twitter.com/LTHXCfrvqS — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 9, 2020

Most recently, the Penguins showed their support for Lindblom. Others teams have, as well, including the Devils, Rangers, Coyotes, Wild, Kings and Blues.

"Hockey is a real strong and real good community," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said in December, "and Oskar is a real good person and a real strong person."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers