No Shootout Needed, But Flyers Keep Living on the Edge

The Flyers aren't lighting the world on fire and it hasn't burned them … yet.

They played another tight, low-scoring game Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. To their credit, the Flyers were excellent defensively and it translated into a 2-1 victory over the Canucks.

The Flyers (12-7-5) have secured at least a point in 11 of 13 games during November (7-2-4). Only one NHL team had more than 18 points this month entering tonight's action.

The Flyers ended up splitting the two-game regular-season series with the Canucks (12-9-4).

• The Flyers have scored 2.30 goals per game over their last 10 contests. In their defense, they've controlled many games but they're also playing with fire. It's why they've gone past regulation eight times this month.

They have to score more goals on a consistent basis.

• Jakub Voracek buried a shot from the circle to give the Flyers the game-winner with 8:33 left in regulation (see highlights).

Voracek has looked sharp on Sean Couturier's line. He has goals in back-to-back games after going 12 straight without a marker.

• The Flyers have preached going to and working around the net for higher percentages at goals. Couturier has been one of the Flyers' best forwards at practicing what they preach and was rewarded with a second-period goal.

The 26-year-old center has been steady despite the Flyers' struggles to generate goals. Couturier has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and a plus-8 mark over the last 14 games.

• Carter Hart has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his nine November starts after making 16 saves Monday.

The Canucks' only goal came against the Flyers' fourth line in the opening period. Michael Raffl, typically strong with the puck along the boards, gave it away in the defensive zone and Vancouver capitalized as J.T. Miller scored.

Thatcher Demko, the Canucks' 23-year-old goalie who was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, saw the Flyers for the first time in his career and converted 32 saves.

• The Flyers won their first game when Travis Konecny goes scoreless. They were 0-3-4 in the seven previous times.

• Solid work from the Flyers on limiting Elias Pettersson to no goals or shots. The 21-year-old center came in with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) over 24 games.

• On the fourth line, James van Riemsdyk played 9:57 in the game after playing only 9:06 Saturday (see story).

After morning skate, head coach Alain Vigneault said he didn't consider the Flyers' fourth unit a checking line. After all, van Riemsdyk is far from a checking forward.

Entering the game, van Riemsdyk was third on the Flyers in shots with 68, so the effort and process have been there. And van Riemsdyk is a player that eventually turns his chances into goal-scoring streaks.

He needs to play higher in the lineup - it's that simple.

• Morgan Frost in four games: two goals, one assist and 13 shots.

He's been active, creative and smart.

• Shayne Gostisbehere was healthy scratched for the second straight game. Here's why and when he might return (see story).

• Monday was Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Wells Fargo Center.

• The Flyers take on the Blue Jackets Wednesday in Columbus (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

After Thanksgiving, the Flyers then play their sixth back-to-back set out of 17 when they host the Red Wings Friday (4 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and visit the Canadiens Saturday (3 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

