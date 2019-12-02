Future Flyers Report: A Closer Look at the Current Phantoms, NCAA and Beyond

It's that time again - our weekly Future Flyers Report has arrived checking in on the Phantoms, NCAA and beyond!

A look into the Valley

• It took 17 games since making the transition from Hamilton Bulldog to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but Matthew Strome finally scored his first professional goal with the Phantoms on Nov. 29.

• That same night, Carsen Twarynski - after going three games without a point since being sent back down from the Flyers - had himself a 3-point night (2 goals, 1 assist), all coming in the second period within a 12 minute span.

• Isaac Ratcliffe had his second 2-point week of the season, registering a goal and an assist. Before his assist on Nov. 27, he went seven games without a point. He now has five points on the year.

• Mikhail Vorobyev is like a switch - he's on when he's with the Phantoms and off when he's up with the Flyers. It's possible he used up his last chance with the big club after underperforming time and time again, but he still finds success in Lehigh. Who knows, anything's possible. Vorobyev had 2 assists this past week which brings him to 9 on the season.

• I figured it'd also be fun to note that even though Morgan Frost has been up with the Flyers since Nov. 18, he's still tied for 4th in points with the Phantoms on the season.

• There were a lot of expectations for Nicolas Aube-Kubel heading into the season. With new faces in the organization, he had the opportunity to come out hot and prove himself ... but he's fallen short early on. While he did tack on an assist Nov. 29, he finds himself with only 7 points in 22 games.

• And while this isn't a note on a prospect, Saturday's win brought head coach Scott Gordon to 375 career wins, moving into 8th place for wins by a coach in AHL history!

The college kids are kicking it up a notch

• Still trying to decide what was better this weekend - Cam York's power play goal or his celly afterwards. Even though he did score, Michigan wound up falling short on Nov. 30 in a loss to Wisconsin.

• Now, switching gears from York and Michigan's loss, prospect Wyatt Kalynuk wound up scoring the tying goal late in the second period. He now has 3 goals on the season.

• Ohio State had a successful 2-game sweep against Michigan State this weekend. On the back end of the weekend, Tanner Laczynski scored in the first period to give his team the lead. Zero hesitation and puck placement make this one heck of a goal.

• Bobby Brink and the Denver Pioneers had the weekend off but hopefully that won't hinder the fact that he's starting to heat up. After going five games without a point, he registered four last weekend (2 goals, 2 assists) in two games. Let's hope he can keep that rolling when he and the Pioneers face Arizona state in a few days.

A little deeper into the pipeline

• Egor Zamula cooled off a bit this weekend after having 5 points in the previous. Still, he tallied 2 points, both assists in Calgary's 4-1 win on Nov. 29. Not only are the Hitmen dominating their division, Zamula ranks 2nd among all defensemen in assists with 19 and 5th overall in plus-minus.

• Week after week Jay O'Brien continues to impress in the BCHL. With a 2-assist night Nov. 30, O'Brien ranks second in the league in points with 45. He and the Penticton Vees going 2-1 on the week, they now have 47 points on the season and are sitting comfortably at the top of the Interior division by 5 points.

• Everett's Wyatte Wylie had a rare weekend where he didn't register a single point. This is only the second time this season where he has gone two games in a row without getting on the board.

