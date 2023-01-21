Flyers Vs. Red Wings: Carter Hart Closes the Door in Win Over Detroit

Hart saves the day late as Flyers improve to 9-3-0 since holiday break originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With defense and Carter Hart, the Flyers quickly got back up again by edging the Red Wings, 2-1, Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Hart backboned the victory, while Scott Laughton broke a scoreless tie 9:01 minutes into the third period.

Kevin Hayes made an impressive play at the offensive blue line to set up Laughton, who skillfully finished in close.

Noah Cates scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal when he buried a nice feed from Travis Konecny to make it 2-0.

The Flyers (20-20-7) are 9-3-0 since the NHL-mandated holiday break. Over that stretch, they've gone 3-0-0 in games following a loss, outscoring the opposition 11-3.

They've shown clear growth in that area of responding to letdowns.

Saturday night marked the Flyers' first game against the Red Wings (19-18-8) this season. The clubs meet two more times during March, with both matchups in Philadelphia.

The Flyers went 0-3-0 against Detroit last season.

• Last season, the Flyers didn't pick up their 20th win until March 20.

So getting their 20th victory on Jan. 21 is notable progress in John Tortorella's first season behind the Flyers' bench.

But things don't get easier for the Flyers, who look like they could be hitting somewhat of a wall offensively.

They're a younger team in a busy stretch. Fatigue can definitely impact the ability to finish.

The Flyers have scored two goals per game over their last four games. It'll be worth watching closely how they push through these final four games before an eight-day break from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, which includes the All-Star festivities.

• Hart was excellent, with 30 saves on 31 shots.

His best save was his last one as he worked across the crease to deny Lucas Raymond with four seconds left in the game.

With their net emptied for the extra skater, the Red Wings finally beat Hart. Raymond flushed a rebound with 43 seconds remaining after Hart made the initial save.

The Flyers really defended hard, blocking 31 shots. Ivan Provorov led the way with eight.

Nicolas Deslauriers had a huge one early in the third period right at Hart's doorstep to keep the game scoreless.

Detroit netminder Ville Husso faced the Flyers for the first time in his career. He stopped 23 of 25 shots.

• Laughton has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) over the last 22 games.

Nine have come at even strength, six on the power play and six at shorthanded.

Pretty versatile and valuable player.

• After blocking a shot with his left leg early in the third period, Provorov needed help to the bench from Rasmus Ristolainen.

Provorov, of course, stayed in the game.

• Cam York flashed his high skill level on a few looks, one in the first period and the other in the middle stanza.

The 22-year-old played just under 20 minutes and also recorded four blocked shots.

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they host the Jets (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). It'll be the club's fifth game in seven days.

