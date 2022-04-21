Flyers Vs. Canadiens: 6-Game Skid Snapped in Battle of NHL Draft Lottery Teams

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.

With the victory and only four games left, the Flyers (24-43-11) ruled out any possibility of tying the franchise's most regulation losses in a season. The 2006-07 club stands alone on that mark with 48.

The win pulled the Flyers out of the bottom three in the NHL standings for now. At 59 points, the Flyers are one ahead of the Kraken, but Seattle has two games in hand with six remaining.

The Flyers finished 1-0-2 against the Canadiens (20-47-11), who have lost seven straight.

• As the lone Flyer to play in all 78 games this season, van Riemsdyk is now tied with Cam Atkinson for the team lead in goals at 23.

The 32-year-old winger is four goals shy of matching his best output in a Flyers uniform when he scored 27 during 2018-19.

No, van Riemsdyk is not having anywhere close to his best all-around season, but he's finishing strong and playing well alongside kids.

What will the finish do for the offseason? We'll see. The Flyers have a massive summer ahead and time will tell if van Riemsdyk will stay put for the final year of his five-year, $35 million contract.

• Speaking of the Flyers' kids, many of them did plenty of good things in Montreal.

With two assists, Bobby Brink joined van Riemsdyk (two goals, one assist) and Provorov (one goal, one assist) as the three Flyers to put up multi-point performances.

Coming off of arguably his best game in the NHL, Ronnie Attard recorded an assist and a plus-4 rating.

Noah Cates had a helper, giving him six points (three goals, three assists) through 12 games.

Frost's goal was his fourth of the season and snapped his five-game skid without a point.

• The Flyers' league-worst power play saw its woes continue as it went 0 for 3. The man advantage is 13 for 137 (9.5 percent) since the calendar turned to 2022.

After the Flyers' second failed power play, Montreal capitalized with a game-tying goal five and a half minutes into the middle stanza.

The Flyers, however, finally had a long overdue and much-needed response in the second period.

Through their six-game losing streak, the Flyers had been outscored 16-3 in the middle frame.

This time, they got timely answers from Lindblom and Konecny to take a 4-2 lead into second intermission.

• Martin Jones has been in net for the Flyers' last four victories.

The 32-year-old converted 31 saves to beat the Canadiens.

Montreal's first-period goal appeared to come from the benefit of an illegal hand pass. Replays on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast showed Brendan Gallagher, amid a slew of bodies, sliding the loose puck with his hand to Mike Hoffman, who flushed it home.

After a stoppage and some apparent confusion, the goal still stood.

I’m now told the refs told the Flyers coaching staff they could not challenge that play. Which explains why the Flyers didn’t. And that’s a mistake by the officials. https://t.co/ojq5cVe7a4 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 22, 2022

On the Canadiens' broadcast as it replayed Montreal's first goal:



"Oh, Brendan Gallagher. That will not count." — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 21, 2022

Veteran Canadiens netminder Carey Price made his third start of the season and surrendered the six goals on 34 shots.

• With Kevin Connauton suffering a lower-body injury during the third period of the Flyers' 5-2 loss Tuesday to the Maple Leafs, Linus Hogberg was called up under emergency conditions.

The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman became the fifth Flyer to make his NHL debut in the last 29 days and the 15th over the last two seasons.

Hogberg, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, was solid and recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Lindblom's go-ahead goal.

A winning NHL debut for Linus Hogberg.



(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/g0TEixO9aL — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 22, 2022

• Along with Connauton, Carter Hart (lower body), Atkinson (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Cam York (lower body), Patrick Brown (upper body) and Nick Seeler (lower body) all remained out.

• Next up for the Flyers is a back-to-back set featuring matchups with the Penguins and Blackhawks. The club hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday (4 p.m. ET/TNT) and visits Chicago on Monday (8 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

