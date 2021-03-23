Flyers Stumble in 4-3 Loss to the Devils

Flyers' hit new low the day before GM holds his annual midseason press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A little over midway through Tuesday night's game, Kevin Hayes snapped his stick in half like an angry baseball player destroying his bat after a strikeout.

The frustration felt like déjà vu. Hayes shattered his stick into pieces Monday. These days, the Flyers are probably going through more sticks than usual.

The frustration — from both the club and its fans — reached a palpable level Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers' problematic March hit a new low. The Flyers stumbled to a 4-3 loss at the hands of Devils.

A pair of third-period goals from Sean Couturier made the score closer but the Flyers fell short of the equalizer.

As the second-period buzzer sounded, the Flyers (15-12-4) heard sharp boos from the 2,882 fans in attendance.

The voiced displeasure was warranted.

Sharp boos from the limited capacity as Flyers trail the Devils 4-1 at second intermission. pic.twitter.com/EefGFi1zg7 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 24, 2021

The Devils (12-14-4) are 1-2-0 against the Flyers this season.

• With a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, general manager Chuck Fletcher will hold his typical state-of-the-team address around the midway mark of the season.

It won't be a glowing address.

Across the board, the Flyers have regressed from last season, which saw the team win its first playoff series since 2012 and come a game away from the Eastern Conference Final. Just as troubling, the Flyers have regressed throughout the course of the season, as well. It would be one thing if they were starting to find their identity after a slow start.

That has not been the case.

In March, the Flyers have held an intermission lead only four times. Thirteen games into their 17-game March slate, the Flyers are 4-8-1 and have surrendered 57 goals (4.38 per game). They allowed 52 goals through their first 18 games in which they went 11-4-3 before the March slide.

After allowing 2.77 goals per game last season, tied for the seventh fewest in the NHL, the Flyers are permitting 3.52 goals per game this season. Only the Senators are giving up more at 3.82.

"We know we haven't been good enough, we're very aware of it," Alain Vigneault said before the game. "We know we need to get better. Our goal is to get into the playoffs first, that's our first objective and we're working on that. To work on that, we've got to take care of business tonight and that's we intend to do."

The Flyers did not and the head coach might be asking his GM for help soon as the evaluation heats up ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

One could safely surmise the Flyers won't be buying like a Stanley Cup contender. Thirty-one games into the 56-game regular season and the Flyers are still on the outside of the playoff picture in the loaded East Division. Are they currently worth risking a hefty sacrifice for maybe making the postseason?

Fletcher will be proactive in looking for help but the Flyers should be judicious in what they're willing to give up.

• The Flyers surrendered a goal in the final minute of the first and second periods. Travis Zajac did the second-period honors for New Jersey, which sounded the boo birds.

• Carter Hart came in with strong numbers in his young career against the Devils but any track record doesn't seem to matter much with the Flyers right now.

The 22-year-old made 28 saves on 32 shots. He can be better and the Flyers were porous in front of him. Heard this story before?

New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood faced the Flyers for the first time this season. The 24-year-old entered 2-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in his career against the Flyers.

His impressive play against the Flyers continued with 30 saves.

• The Flyers fell behind, 2-1, at first intermission. During March, they've been outscored 20-9 in the first period.

Tough to win like that.

Michael McLeod gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead midway through the frame and Kyle Palmieri regained the advantage on a power play marker with six seconds left in the period. The holding call on Travis Sanheim was highly questionable, but the Devils took advantage.

They were also the clear-cut better team to start the game when the Flyers have stated ad nauseam that they need to build off of strong performance.

You can see why they've allowed three or more goals in all but one game this month.

• Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal in 30 games to get the Flyers on the board in the first period. His marker came on the power play, which went 1 for 3.

On the other side of the Flyers' special teams units, the penalty kill went 3 for 4. The Flyers committed four penalties before the game was halfway done.

• The Flyers are off from practice Wednesday and host the Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

