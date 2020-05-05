Flyers Release Update for Fans With Tickets to Remaining 2019-20 Home Games

Among the Flyers' 13 games remaining on their 2019-20 schedule, six were slated to be played at the Wells Fargo Center over the course of March and April.

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing the NHL to suspend its season on March 12, the chances of those games being rescheduled and played are in jeopardy.

Fans who had purchased tickets to any of the final six home games will receive credit to apply toward future scheduled events or the option to request a refund, the Flyers announced Tuesday in an FAQ on the team's official website.

The team's release (which you can read here) addressed all fans who had held tickets for the remainder of 2019-20 - from season plans to single games, group tickets and those who purchased through the Flyers or a secondary website.

Prior to the stoppage, the Flyers were the NHL's top home team at 25-6-4 with a plus-53 goal differential and a league-best .771 points percentage.

Attendance had been growing steadily as the Flyers started climbing the standings. The team's largest attendance figure of the season came on Feb. 22, when the Flyers beat the Jets, 4-2, in front of 19,870 fans. On March 7, five days before the NHL suspended the season, the Flyers had their third-biggest attendance of 2019-20 with 19,781 for a 3-1 win over the Sabres. On March 10, in the team's final game prior to the hiatus, 19,689 fans marked the official listed attendance as the Flyers lost to the Bruins, 2-0.

Last week, Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault was staying optimistic about his team's situation and the potential of sports resuming.

"As far as feeling any sense of frustration because the season has been suspended and our climb to the top has been put on hold, I do not feel any frustration and I don't think I should or any of our players should," Vigneault said. "With what the world is going through, with what people are going through at this time, the challenges that are out there for society and individually for some businesses and people, there are a lot bigger things than hockey right now.

"There's no doubt that we were playing our best hockey of the season at that time, but I don't think we can go into this showing any signs of emotional frustration. With how the world has been put on pause and what people are going through right now, when we come back, we can help them by doing the best job that we can as far as playing on the ice."

Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers