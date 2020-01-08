A look at the Travis Konecny 2020 NHL All-Star Game jersey

For those wanting to buy a Travis Konecny All-Star jersey, you now know this year's design.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game sweaters by adidas Hockey were released Wednesday.

For the first time in his career, the 22-year-old Konecny will rock the Flyers' emblem among the rest of the league's stars. Claude Giroux could join him.

The All-Star festivities will be held in St. Louis from Jan. 24-25. Here's what Konecny will be wearing for the game

https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers/status/1214957052528865289

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1214956226066432004

The jerseys are expected to be available in team stores at the Wells Fargo Center and on the adidas Hockey website.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers