Everything to Know About Florida Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky

It’s been a long road to the Stanley Cup Final for Sergei Bobrovsky, and he’s now on the cusp of hockey immortality.

Bobrovsky has been in the net throughout the Florida Panthers’ improbable 2023 playoff run, which saw the team go from the lowest playoff seed to Eastern Conference champions.

He shined in the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes, beginning with a 63-save performance in a quadruple-overtime Game 1 win. He followed that up by allowing just one goal in another overtime victory in Game 2 before earning a Game 3 shutout. His 36 saves in Game 4 helped the Panthers pick up a series sweep and send them to the championship round for the first time since 1996.

Before the puck drops in the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, here is a look at Bobrovsky’s background, NHL career so far and more.

Where is Sergei Bobrovsky from?

Sergei Bobrovsky was born in Novokuznetsk, USSR. He represented Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

How old is Sergei Bobrovsky?

Bobrovsky is 34 years old. He was born on Sept. 20, 1988.

How tall is Sergei Bobrovsky?

Bobrovsky is 6-foot-2 and weighs 182 pounds.

Does Sergei Bobrovsky have a nickname?

Teammates, announcers and fans have adopted several nicknames for Bobrovsky.

One of the more simple ones is “Bob.” He’s also been called “Officer Bobrovsky” and “Number One Cop” thanks to Canadian broadcaster Jay Onrait, who would shout the goalie’s last name and thought it sounded like something out of an old-time cop show.

Bobrovsky’s name roughly translates to “beaver” in Russian, so some people have embraced that nickname for him, as well.

How long has Sergei Bobrovsky been in the NHL?

Bobrovsky played four professional seasons in Russia before joining the Philadelphia Flyers in May 2010. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 7, 2010.

How many teams has Sergei Bobrovsky played for?

Bobrovsky has played for three teams across his 13-year NHL career.

After two seasons with the Flyers, the franchise traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2012 offseason. He logged seven seasons in Columbus and signed with the Panthers in 2019.

The Stanley Cup Final will conclude Bobrovsky’s fourth season in Florida.

Where does Sergei Bobrovsky rank in the NHL record books?

Bobrovsky has climbed up the all-time regular season leaderboards during his NHL career. He ranks 23rd in NHL history in goalie wins (360), 27th in save percentage (.9149), 33rd in total saves (17,232) and tied for 47th in shutouts (38).

Has Sergei Bobrovsky ever won the Vezina Trophy?

The NHL has named Bobrovsky its top goaltender twice.

Bobrovsky first earned the Vezina Trophy in 2012-13, his first season with the Blue Jackets. He then took home the honor again in 2016-17.

No other goaltender has received the Vezina Trophy twice since Bobrovsky entered the NHL.

Has Sergei Bobrovsky ever won the Stanley Cup?

While Bobrovsky has earned two All-Star selections and two Vezina Trophies selections, he has yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

This year marked the first time Bobrovsky’s team reached a conference final, let alone the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, he and the Panthers have a chance to win hockey’s ultimate prize for the first time.

Two younger NHL franchises will be competing for their first-ever Stanley Cup.