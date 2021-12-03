Will Eagles have any healthy running backs for the Jets game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL is experiencing a running back shortage.

The Eagles' deep stable of running backs is hurting this week. Boston Scott didn't practice all week because of an illness. Jordan Howard will miss a second straight week with a knee injury. Miles Sanders hopes to play Sunday vs. the Jets but has been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games and forced him to leave the Giants game early Sunday.

Which leaves rookie Kenny Gainwell as the only healthy running back on the roster. And he has four carries since October.

Scott is listed as questionable for the Jets, and Sanders has no injury designation after being a full participant in practice on Friday. The Eagles will likely elevate Jason Huntley from the practice squad, but they will have to hope Sanders can get through a game healthy and Scott gets over his sickness in the next day or the cupboard will be bare Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing with 158 yards per game, their most through 12 games since 1950.

Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles with 695 yards, a 5.7 average and eight rushing TDs, and he's also dealing with an injury.

Sanders leads the running backs with 458 yards and a 5.2 average, Scott has 285 yards and a 4.78 average and Howard has 274 yards and a 5.4 average. Gainwell has 155 yards and a 3.6 average.

We know Sanders will play and we know Howard won't play. Scott is the wild card.

"We're still seeing how he continues to recover," Sirianni said after practice Friday.

Huntley, a one-time Lions 5th-round pick, played in five games for the Eagles last year and had 19 rushing yards on five carries. He's been on the practice squad all year following an excellent training camp.

"Speed, a lot of speed," Sirianni said when asked about Huntley. "I think every time he touches that football, you can see how much speed he has.

"And, you know, he's been here. And I really do believe we do a good job of giving our young guys extra reps to develop. You add up five (extra) plays a day that they're getting of our offense or our defense, I think that adds up throughout the year.

"I'm confident that he's been in a good room with a good coach and other good players that know how to mentally prepare. So, yeah, if Jason's number is called, I'm really confident he'll be able to step in and do a good job."

The Jets are 27th in the NFL in rush defense, allowing 129 yards per game, and 29th in pass defense at 266 yards per game. They're 31st overall in defense at 395 and last in points allowed at 30 per game.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube