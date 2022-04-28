Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce's Live Reaction to Eagles A.J. Brown Trade Was Hilarious

Howie Roseman pulled off a bananas draft-night trade for A.J. Brown, and Jason Kelce lost his mind just like the rest of us.

By Adam Hermann

WATCH: Kelce's live reaction to Brown trade was hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you ever needed any more confirmation that Jason Kelce is a true Philadelphian, his reaction to the Eagles' blockbuster Draft night trade for A.J. Brown will solidify it for you.

Kelce was live streaming with Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe on his draft night special on Thursday when the news of the Eagles' second trade of the evening popped up. Neither Lefkoe nor Kelce knew what the trade was, only that it happened.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So they learned together, live, that Brown was coming to Philly.

Please enjoy this glorious moment:

SO. GOOD.

"This is big, Lefkoe. This is big. How about that one.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles Acquire A.J. Brown in Trade With Titans

Jordan Davis 2 hours ago

NFL Draft 2022: Eagles Select Jordan Davis From Georgia After Trade-Up

"[...]

"Dude, Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic. That's what's going on. He's swindling. He's moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he's moving to get an unbelievable receiver. I'm like - I'm like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus."

I love the way Kelce's instant thoughts are basically just "Howie Roseman you genius!!!" Just perfect stuff.

Kelce has to be so happy he decided to return for another go-round. Roseman is re-tooling this team on the fly and making it significantly better heading into 2022.

Wow.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesNFL DraftJason KelceHowie Roseman
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us