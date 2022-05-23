WATCH: Jason Kelce Reacts to Emotional Video of Him Hugging Fan

It’s no secret that Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is one of Philadelphia’s favorite athletes.

But when one fan finally got her moment to meet the Super Bowl champion at the annual Eagles Autism Challenge bike ride, she couldn’t hold in her emotions.

Philadelphia school teacher Nicole Quigley’s dream was to meet Kelce, and when it finally came true, the tears streaming down her face showed how much the star center means to her.

“It’s literally been my goal for years to meet Jason,” said Quigley. “The man means everything. He represents Philly.”

After embracing Quigley, Kelce signed each piece of Eagles’ memorabilia she had in tow, including a plush replica of Kelce wearing his mummers gear and a full copy of his infamous speech at the Philadelphia Art Museum after the Super Bowl parade.

In moments of gratitude afterward, Quigley took it all in between the tears.

“I don’t need anything else in the world right now in my life,” Quigley said.

Days later at the annual Mike Quick Celebrity Golf Invitational benefiting First Tee - Greater Philadelphia, Kelce watched the video of their interaction just before teeing off.

“Those reactions, the feeling that we give fans is a big reason why we do what we do, and a big reason why it gives us joy,” Kelce said. “As you get older, you start to appreciate all of that more and realize how truly blessed we all are to be in the position we are in as players to be able to provide whatever it is. Hope, encouragement, motivation, joy. We get to do that for millions of people every Sunday, and it is something that is not taken for granted at all.”

Kelce will kick off his 12th pro season in the Eagles opener on September 11 against the Detroit Lions.