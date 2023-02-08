The entire city is going green for the Philadelphia Eagles as the Birds prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Early Wednesday evening, the Comcast Center building lit up in green in honor of the Birds. SkyForce10 was over the scene to capture the beautiful sight.

Other landmarks across the city also lit up in green, including Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

