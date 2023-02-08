Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Comcast Center Goes Green in Honor of Eagles

Other landmarks across the city also lit up in green, including Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The entire city is going green for the Philadelphia Eagles as the Birds prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

Early Wednesday evening, the Comcast Center building lit up in green in honor of the Birds. SkyForce10 was over the scene to capture the beautiful sight. 

