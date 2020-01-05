Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Referee Explains Why Jadeveon Clowney Wasn’t Flagged for Hit on Carson Wentz

After the Eagles' 17-9 playoff loss Sunday to the Seahawks, referee Shawn Smith explained why Jadeveon Clowney wasn't flagged for helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz

By Dave Zangaro

By Dave Zangaro

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is hit by Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was not penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of Sunday's playoff game because the contact was deemed "incidental." 

On the play, Wentz was on his way to the ground when the crown of Clowney's helmet made contact with the back of Wentz's helmet. 

Here was referee Shawn Smith's explanation, per a pool report: 

He was a runner and he did not give himself up. We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn't rule that to be a foul.

Smith, when asked by a pool reporter, said he had not seen a replay of the play after the game. 

"No, just based on what we saw on the field, we didn't deem it to be a foul," Smith said.  

"From what we saw on the field," Smith said, "it was incidental." 

The play from Clowney might not have been dirty but it probably should have warranted a penalty flag. We'll find out later this week if Clowney is fined for the hit. 

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

EaglesCarson WentzJadeveon Clowney
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us