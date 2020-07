Philadelphia Eagles player Lane Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 while two other players either tested positive or were in close contact with someone who has.

The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Johnson, Nathan Gerry and Jordan Mailata were all placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

