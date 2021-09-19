Our Week 2 Eagles Grades by Position After Loss to 49ers in Home Opener

Week 2 Eagles grades by position after loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost to the 49ers 17-11 in their home opener despite plenty of chances.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 1-1 on the season with an important Monday Night Football battle against the Cowboys in North Texas looming.

Here’s the report card from Sunday’s loss:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 12/23, 190 yards, rating of 80.0; 10 carries, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

After a masterful performance in Week 1 running Nick Sirianni’s offense, Hurts looked much more like the rookie version we saw in 2020. He took his shots downfield (and hit some) but underthrew a couple of them and completed just 52% of his passes, the same mark from last year. Hurts had a few good throws on Sunday but wasn’t nearly consistent enough and struggled mightily in the second half as a passer. He avoids a D grade just because of his work as a runner, picking up 82 yards and pushing across the goal line on a QB sneak. Although he might have run too early on a few plays.

Grade: C-

Running back

Miles Sanders: 13 carries, 55 yards

Sanders averaged 4.2 yards per carry but Kenny Gainwell averaged just 2.3 yards per carry (6 for 14) and neither back did much in the passing game. Gainwell had 2 for 18 and Sanders had 1 for 4.

Grade: C-

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 2 catches for 24 yards

The Eagles’ tight ends didn’t have a catch until the third quarter. Some of that has to be play calling but that’s a disappointing performance from Goedert and Zach Ertz, who had just one catch for 6 yards.

Grade: D

Wide receiver

Quez Watkins: 2 catches, 117 yards

We can’t take away the 91-yard catch and run from Watkins, but without it, the Eagles’ receivers didn’t do much. Jalen Reagor nearly had a touchdown catch but stepped out of bounds. Watkins, Reagor and Devonta Smith each had two catches in the first half and were shut out in the second half. Some of this was on Hurts but clearly not enough production from the wideouts.

Grade: C-

Offensive line

The offensive line lost Brandon Brooks in the first half and in his place, rookie Landon Dickerson had a few rough moments. Overall, the offensive line wasn’t the biggest problem in this game. Hurts was sacked twice and was hit three times. I actually thought, upon first watch, that Jordan Mailata did a solid job on Nick Bosa.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Javon Hargrave: 7 tackles, 1 QB hits, 2 TFLs

On one hand, the Eagles’ high-paid defensive line didn’t have a sack, but Jimmy Garoppolo did seem to be getting the ball out quickly. And the Eagles’ DL did do a good job against the 49ers’ rushing attack, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry. They limited Elijah Mitchell to 42 yards on 17 carries (2.5) a week after he went over 100. Derek Barnett had a bone-head penalty. And the loss of Brandon Graham to a torn Achilles is a big one.

Grade: B-

Linebacker

Alex Singleton: 11 tackles

Singleton finished with 11 tackles but left some out there, missing a few. Not the best game for Eric Wilson either. The Eagles rotated in a bunch of other off-ball linebackers.

Grade: C-

Secondary

Steven Nelson: 2 tackles, 1 PBU

The Eagles held Garoppolo to 189 passing yards and one touchdown, but they missed a few opportunities for what would have been big interceptions. And they also gave up some chunk plays to the 49ers’ offense. The Niners had three pass plays of 15+ yards.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 1/2, make from 45, blocked from 47

Elliott got a field goal blocked but it looked like it was a low kick into the line. Arryn Sipposs had a chance to down a punt inside the 5 but rookie Zech McPhearson came in way too hot and made it a touchback. Andre Chachere also had a penalty on a punt return.

Grade: D

Coaching

Eagles record: 1-1

Nick Sirianni admitted fault for bad play calls on that goal line sequence but it was more than that on Sunday. He was outcoached and never seemed to get Hurts and the offense into a rhythm. The Eagles also had eight penalties for 57 yards. That has to stop.

Grade: D

