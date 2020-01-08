Wentz Suffered Brief Memory Loss After Concussion in Playoff Game

Just how scary was Carson Wentz's concussion on Sunday?

According to sources close to the situation, Wentz had a brief loss of memory on the sideline. He couldn't remember what happened or who the Eagles played the week before. While inside the blue medical tent, Wentz also had a little bit of trouble sitting in a stationary position.

Initially, when he came off the field, Wentz told Josh McCown that he wasn't feeling right. That's when the medical staff took him inside the blue tent on the sideline for further evaluation.

Wentz was hit in the back of the head with a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter of the Eagles' 17-9 loss to the Seahawks. He played just nine snaps in his playoff debut before he was forced out of the game.

By the time Wentz got to the locker room, he had snapped out of it and appeared to be fine.

"He's great. He's great," head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday morning. "Spoke to him last night. He was here. I'll see him today. He's doing extremely well."

By the day after the game, Wentz was doing much better and by Tuesday he had cleared most of the concussion protocol levels.

Wentz had one more protocol level to clear on Wednesday and he did clear it. If the Eagles had advanced to play at Green Bay, Wentz would have been cleared to play this Sunday.

