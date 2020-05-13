LeSean McCoy Could See Himself Returning to the Eagles

The Eagles are looking for a veteran running back.

LeSean McCoy is looking for a team.

Hmmmm.

"I could see that," McCoy said Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the 25 active in green, so you never know. I'm going to keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know."

Does it make sense?

McCoy, who spent the 2009 through 2014 seasons with the Eagles and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher, won a Super Bowl with Andy Reid and the Chiefs last year but is now an unrestricted free agent.

He's made six Pro Bowls - three with the Eagles, three with the Bills - and has 11,071 career rushing yards.

Last year was a strange one for McCoy, who had 362 rushing yards and a 5.3 average halfway through last season but then got only 32 carries in the Chiefs' last 11 games and played just one snap in the postseason.

He still finished his 12th NFL season with a 4.6 average, 14th-highest in the NFL.

The Eagles re-signed Corey Clement last week but are reportedly in the market for a veteran running back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Although McCoy is 31 years old, his 4.6 average last year was 10th-highest in NFL history by a back 31 or older with a minimum of 100 carries.

McCoy, the Eagles' 2nd-round pick in 2009, made it clear he wants to play at least one more year.

"This last go-around, man, for the last time, just to put my stamp on my career, and I want to (go) out the way I came in," he said. "Hard worker, man, with some success. I'll probably put one more year together, depending on how I feel, but one year for sure, man, just to put my stamp on it."

McCoy is 22nd in NFL history with 11,071 rushing yards and 27th in NFL history with 14,868 scrimmage yards.

Of the 31 players in NFL history with 10,000 rushing yards, his 4.5 career average is seventh-highest.

He's one of just seven players in league history with 10,000 rushing yards and 500 receptions.

McCoy and Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley are very close - Staley was his position coach here in 2013 and 2014 - and head coach Doug Pederson was on Reid's staff during McCoy's first four seasons with the Eagles.

Chip Kelly exiled McCoy to Buffalo after the 2014 season in a trade for Kiko Alonso. Despite playing just four seasons in Buffalo, he's the sixth-leading rusher in Bills history with 3,814 yards.

The Bills released him very late - on Aug. 31, just a week before last year's opener - and he signed with the Chiefs the next day.

"The difference between now and before - when I went to Kansas City - I kind of can control it," McCoy said. "Earlier, I didn't have enough time to pick the right team, the right situation. When I got released, it was so quick, I had so many teams coming at me, I didn't know where to go. ... Now, like I've turned some teams down depending on the styles, who they have there, are we winning? I went to the Super Bowl (with) Patrick Mahomes, now I can't just go to any team. I'm just waiting, I've been talking to teams and I'll make the right decision."

A year ago Howie Roseman brought DeSean Jackson back to the Eagles six years after Kelly got rid of him.

Is Roseman about to re-acquire another one of Kelly's castoffs?

Sounds like McCoy sure hopes so.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles