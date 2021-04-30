Landon Dickerson, Eagles' 2nd Round Draft Pick, Is Already a Viral Sensation

Eagles' pick Dickerson is viral internet sensation already originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles went a little off the board from what some fans were hoping to see with their second-round pick when they took Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.
While he isn't a star linebacker or a ballhawk corner, and he might not even play next year because of the Eagles' offensive line depth, one thing is for certain:
The Eagles drafted an absolute character in Dickerson.
The 22-year-old North Carolina native has made for himself over the past few months as a hilarious, if maybe understated, Internet sensation thanks to a knack for the quirky.
Here's a clip of Dickerson at Mac Jones' Pro Day at Alabama, doing cartwheels in the background of Jones' interview:
Is that not something you could see a younger, spry-er Jason Kelce doing to his favorite Eagles teammates, just to mess with them? I love it. What a goof.
Here, we have Dickerson bench-pressing in the Alabama weight room while wearing what appears to be some sort of a denim overall get-up:
Another country guy on the O-line? Lane Johnson is going to love this dude.
Oh, and during the unusually socially-distanced run up to this year's NFL Draft, Dickerson went out and bought cold tubs, JUGS machines, and a whole bunch of protein shakes to create a makeshift gym in his own carport:
Long story short: Dickerson might not be an integral part of the Eagles for a couple years, but he's going to be a blast to have on the team.
