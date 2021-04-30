Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson, Eagles' 2nd Round Draft Pick, Is Already a Viral Sensation

The former Alabama offensive lineman may not play right away for the Eagles, but he is going to add some character to the locker room.

By Adam Hermann

Eagles' pick Dickerson is viral internet sensation already originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles went a little off the board from what some fans were hoping to see with their second-round pick when they took Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

While he isn't a star linebacker or a ballhawk corner, and he might not even play next year because of the Eagles' offensive line depth, one thing is for certain:

The Eagles drafted an absolute character in Dickerson.

The 22-year-old North Carolina native has made for himself over the past few months as a hilarious, if maybe understated, Internet sensation thanks to a knack for the quirky.

Here's a clip of Dickerson at Mac Jones' Pro Day at Alabama, doing cartwheels in the background of Jones' interview:

Is that not something you could see a younger, spry-er Jason Kelce doing to his favorite Eagles teammates, just to mess with them? I love it. What a goof.

Here, we have Dickerson bench-pressing in the Alabama weight room while wearing what appears to be some sort of a denim overall get-up:

Another country guy on the O-line? Lane Johnson is going to love this dude.

Oh, and during the unusually socially-distanced run up to this year's NFL Draft, Dickerson went out and bought cold tubs, JUGS machines, and a whole bunch of protein shakes to create a makeshift gym in his own carport:

Long story short: Dickerson might not be an integral part of the Eagles for a couple years, but he's going to be a blast to have on the team.

