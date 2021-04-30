Landon Dickerson, Eagles' 2nd Round Draft Pick, Is Already a Viral Sensation

Eagles' pick Dickerson is viral internet sensation already originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles went a little off the board from what some fans were hoping to see with their second-round pick when they took Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

While he isn't a star linebacker or a ballhawk corner, and he might not even play next year because of the Eagles' offensive line depth, one thing is for certain:

The Eagles drafted an absolute character in Dickerson.

The 22-year-old North Carolina native has made for himself over the past few months as a hilarious, if maybe understated, Internet sensation thanks to a knack for the quirky.

Here's a clip of Dickerson at Mac Jones' Pro Day at Alabama, doing cartwheels in the background of Jones' interview:

Landon Dickerson tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game.



Today, he’s doing cartwheels in the middle of Mac Jones' interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/PU6u9F5f8O — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 30, 2021

Is that not something you could see a younger, spry-er Jason Kelce doing to his favorite Eagles teammates, just to mess with them? I love it. What a goof.

Here, we have Dickerson bench-pressing in the Alabama weight room while wearing what appears to be some sort of a denim overall get-up:

Another country guy on the O-line? Lane Johnson is going to love this dude.

Oh, and during the unusually socially-distanced run up to this year's NFL Draft, Dickerson went out and bought cold tubs, JUGS machines, and a whole bunch of protein shakes to create a makeshift gym in his own carport:

Landon Dickerson turned his carport into an Alabama gym



- bought tons of gym equipment

- drew up workouts on whiteboards

- scheduled timeslots for 40 guys/day

- 300 gallon cold tub & made ice runs

- jugs machine for WRs

- stocked recovery shakes

- provided sanitary services pic.twitter.com/3Bl2v3D9Pd — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 23, 2021

Long story short: Dickerson might not be an integral part of the Eagles for a couple years, but he's going to be a blast to have on the team.

